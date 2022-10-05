The October 12 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a very stacked lineup.
According to NBC, “Black Adam” principal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear as the lead interview guest. Music star Cmila Cabello, a new coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” will also appear for a chat on the episode.
Later, Lil Baby will deliver a musical performance.
Who else will appear on upcoming “Fallon” episodes? Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, October 5: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Nealon and comedian Sabrina Wu. Show #1724
Thursday, October 6: Guests include Jack Harlow (co-host), Dwyane Wade and musical guest Quavo & Takeoff. Show #1725
Friday, October 7: Guests include Mike Myers, Sutton Foster, Killer Mike and musical guest Killer Mike. Show #1726
Monday, October 10: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Noah Centineo, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1727
Tuesday, October 11: Guests include Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Puth, Kate del Castillo and musical guest Charlie Puth. Show #1728
Wednesday, October 12: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello and musical guest Lil Baby. Show #1729
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Camila Cabello, Lil Baby Scheduled For October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – KDRM Radio
Loading…