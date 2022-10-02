in Music News

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“I Like You” stays at #1 on the pop radio chart.

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You video screenshot | Republic

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” continues its run as the #1 song at pop radio.

Played ~17,602 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, the collaboration enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 233.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” holds at #2 on the chart, as Doja Cat’s own “Vegas” rises two spots to #3.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slides one place to #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops one level to claim #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

