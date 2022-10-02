Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” continues its run as the #1 song at pop radio.
Played ~17,602 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, the collaboration enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 233.
Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” holds at #2 on the chart, as Doja Cat’s own “Vegas” rises two spots to #3.
Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slides one place to #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops one level to claim #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop listing.
