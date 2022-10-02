Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio

As Lizzo’s megabit “About Damn Time” retains its Top 5 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, follow-up “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” reaches a new high.

The single officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s edition of the listing.

Played 6,059 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” ascends two spots to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 274.

— Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” concurrently returns to the Top 15 this week, rising two places to a new high of #14.