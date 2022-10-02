in Music News

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The collaboration between Puth and Jung Kook of BTS goes Top 10.

Jung Kook and Charlie Puth by Matthew Daniel Siskin | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Pop radio welcomes a new member to its Top 10 this week.

Up one place, Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” claims #10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The collaboration received ~7,733 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, marking a week-over-week increase of 582.

“Left and Right” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” continues to rule the chart, earning a second week at #1.

