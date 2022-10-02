Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Jung Kook and Charlie Puth by Matthew Daniel Siskin | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records
Pop radio welcomes a new member to its Top 10 this week.
Up one place, Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” claims #10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The collaboration received ~7,733 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, marking a week-over-week increase of 582.
“Left and Right” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” continues to rule the chart, earning a second week at #1.
Comments
