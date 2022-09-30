in TV News

Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villaseñor Appear On October 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Gwen Stefani and Melissa Villaseñor join Kelly for an interview.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J014 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villasenor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

As “The Voice” continues to air its season in primetime, coach Gwen Stefani will make a daytime television appearance.

The entertainer will appear as an interview guest on Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Melissa Villaseñor, as well as a visit from principals for “Kids Rock For Kids.” The daily Kelly-Oke performance will be a rendition of “Astronaut In The Ocean.”

Prior to the broadcast, the NBCU team shared a collection of photos from the taping. Those first-look shots follow.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J014 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Villasenor, Gwen Stefani, Dave Miller, Lisa Schorr, Audrey Frechtman, Milo Miller, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J014 — Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villasenor, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J014 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Villasenor, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J014 — Pictured: Gwen Stefani — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J014 — Pictured: Gwen Stefani — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

