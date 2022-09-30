Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villaseñor Appear On October 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J014 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villasenor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
As “The Voice” continues to air its season in primetime, coach Gwen Stefani will make a daytime television appearance.
The entertainer will appear as an interview guest on Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The episode will also feature a chat with Melissa Villaseñor, as well as a visit from principals for “Kids Rock For Kids.” The daily Kelly-Oke performance will be a rendition of “Astronaut In The Ocean.”
Prior to the broadcast, the NBCU team shared a collection of photos from the taping. Those first-look shots follow.
