Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villaseñor Appear On October 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

As “The Voice” continues to air its season in primetime, coach Gwen Stefani will make a daytime television appearance.

The entertainer will appear as an interview guest on Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The episode will also feature a chat with Melissa Villaseñor, as well as a visit from principals for “Kids Rock For Kids.” The daily Kelly-Oke performance will be a rendition of “Astronaut In The Ocean.”

Prior to the broadcast, the NBCU team shared a collection of photos from the taping. Those first-look shots follow.