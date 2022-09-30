THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1721 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lea Michele during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Zac Efron.
Supporting “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” Efron appears as the episode’s lead interview guest.
Debbie Harry and Lea Michele also appear for interviews on the episode, which hits the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT Friday night. Lea additionally takes the stage to deliver a musical performance. Said performance should start at around 12:25AM.
The episode was filmed in advance, and first-look photos were subsequently made available to the media. The gallery follows.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
I already earn an additional $43K or greater every month via way of means of operating at domestic on quite simple and easy on-line jobs. I honestly earned $35K in home profits closing month, that is often (ad-61) now no longer inheritable. Join this pastime proper away to start growing your on-line income via way of means of being acquainted with the system that can be provided.
Website—————>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/
One Ping
Pingback:Zac Efron, Debbie Harry, Lea Michele Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…