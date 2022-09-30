in TV News

Zac Efron, Debbie Harry, Lea Michele Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

All three appear for interviews; Lea Michele also delivers a performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1721 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lea Michele during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Zac Efron.

Supporting “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” Efron appears as the episode’s lead interview guest.

Debbie Harry and Lea Michele also appear for interviews on the episode, which hits the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT Friday night. Lea additionally takes the stage to deliver a musical performance. Said performance should start at around 12:25AM.

The episode was filmed in advance, and first-look photos were subsequently made available to the media. The gallery follows.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1721 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Debbie Harry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1721 — Pictured: Musical guest Lea Michele performs on Friday, September 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1721 — Pictured: Musical guest Lea Michele performs on Friday, September 30, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

