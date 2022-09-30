Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem Booked To Support “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” On October 5 “Good Morning America”

Ahead of the film’s October 7 debut, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” stars Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem will make a joint television appearance.
According to ABC, Mendes and Bardem will appear on the October 5 edition of “Good Morning America.”
Mendes voices Lyle in the film, while Bardem plays Hector P. Valenti.
Who else can you expect on “GMA”? Complete listings follow:
Monday, Oct. 3 – “GMA” kicks off Thriving in Pink series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; actress Cate Blanchett talks new film (“Tár”)
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Actress Constance Wu talks new memoir (“Making a Scene”); actress Reese Witherspoon on new children’s book (“Busy Betty”); Rep. Cori Bush talks new memoir (“The Forerunner”); GMA Book Club October reveal; actress and chef Tabitha Brown (“Cooking from the Spirit”)
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Singer Shawn Mendes and actor Javier Bardem (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”); actress Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”); actor Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”)
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Actor and comedian Mike Myers (“Amsterdam”); a performance by trio The Last Bandoleros; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Oct. 7 – “GMA” hosts a live salsa dancing demonstration; performance from Broadway musical “Funny Girl”
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
