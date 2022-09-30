in TV News

Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem Booked To Support “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” On October 5 “Good Morning America”

The film arrives later that week.

Lyle meets Hector P. Valenti for the first time in Columbia Pictures LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE.

Ahead of the film’s October 7 debut, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” stars Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem will make a joint television appearance.

According to ABC, Mendes and Bardem will appear on the October 5 edition of “Good Morning America.”

Mendes voices Lyle in the film, while Bardem plays Hector P. Valenti.

Who else can you expect on “GMA”? Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 3 – “GMA” kicks off Thriving in Pink series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; actress Cate Blanchett talks new film (“Tár”)

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Actress Constance Wu talks new memoir (“Making a Scene”); actress Reese Witherspoon on new children’s book (“Busy Betty”); Rep. Cori Bush talks new memoir (“The Forerunner”); GMA Book Club October reveal; actress and chef Tabitha Brown (“Cooking from the Spirit”)

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Singer Shawn Mendes and actor Javier Bardem (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”); actress Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”); actor Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”)

Thursday, Oct. 6 – Actor and comedian Mike Myers (“Amsterdam”); a performance by trio The Last Bandoleros; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Oct. 7 – “GMA” hosts a live salsa dancing demonstration; performance from Broadway musical “Funny Girl”

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

abcgood morning americaJavier BardemLyle lyle crocodileshawn mendes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I already earn an additional $43K or greater every month via way of means of operating at domestic on quite simple and easy on-line jobs. I honestly earned $35K in home profits closing month, that is often (ad-63) now no longer inheritable. Join this pastime proper away to start growing your on-line income via way of means of being acquainted with the system that can be provided.

    Website—————>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Charli, Dixie, Heidi & Marc D’Amelio Scheduled For Appearance On October 5 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Gwen Stefani, Melissa Villaseñor Appear On October 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)