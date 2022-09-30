Charli, Dixie, Heidi & Marc D’Amelio Scheduled For Appearance On October 5 “Drew Barrymore Show”

With season two of Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show” getting underway, the family members behind the series will make a noteworthy promotional stop.

According to new listings, Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc D’Amelio will appear on the October 5 “Drew Barrymore Show.”

In addition to the Hulu series, the appearance coincides with Charli and Heidi’s run on Disney+’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

The episode will also feature a new edition of “Drew’s News,” as well as a design segment with Mikel Welch.

Other upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” listings are as follows:

October 3 – Nicole Richie, Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson

October 4 – Jon Hamm, Betty Gilpin, Bobby Moynihan

October 6 – Queen Latifah, John Kanell

October 7 – Hilary Swank, Utkarsh Ambudkar