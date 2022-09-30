Maya Hawke Appears For Discussion On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 29, 2022, with guests Maya Hawke, Billy Eichner, and Mt. Joy. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Maya Hawke’s September has been a busy one; over the past two weeks, she has released a new Netflix movie in “Do Revenge” and a new album in “Moss.”
She closes the active month with an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Hawke appears on Thursday’s edition of the episode, joining fellow guest Billy Eichner for the nightly discussion.
The discussion precedes a musical performance from Mt. Joy.
The pre-filmed episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT; CBS’ collection of first-look photos follow.
