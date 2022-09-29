5 Seconds Of Summer Performs On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1338 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings and Calum Hood of musical guest 5 Seconds of Summer perform on September 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
5 Seconds Of Summer’s new album “5SOS5” officially entered the market last week.
The band celebrates the culmination of release week with a performance on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The performance airs in the conclusion of the broadcast, which also features interviews with Colin Jost and Paul Mescal.
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT (technically early Friday morning). The 5SOS performance should start at around 1:25AM.
Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:
