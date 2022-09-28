Babyface & Baby Tate Perform On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1719 -- Pictured: Musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate perform with The Roots on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with a collaborative performance.
Babyface and Baby Tate join forces for the number, with legendary in-house band The Roots providing accompaniment.
The performance closes an episode that also features Miles Teller and Idina Menzel. Both participate in interviews; Teller also joins Fallon for a game of Drinko, while Menzel and Fallon collaborate for a musical moment.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
I already earn an additional $43K or more each month by working at home on very simple and straightforward online jobs. I really earned $35K in domestic earnings last month, which is often (ad-42) not inheritable. Join this activity right away to begin increasing your online sales by being familiar with the equipment that may be provided.
Website—————>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/
One Ping
Pingback:Babyface & Baby Tate Perform On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…