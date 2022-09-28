in TV News

Babyface & Baby Tate Perform On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

They close an episode that also features Miles Teller and Idina Menzel.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1719 -- Pictured: Musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate perform with The Roots on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with a collaborative performance.

Babyface and Baby Tate join forces for the number, with legendary in-house band The Roots providing accompaniment.

The performance closes an episode that also features Miles Teller and Idina Menzel. Both participate in interviews; Teller also joins Fallon for a game of Drinko, while Menzel and Fallon collaborate for a musical moment.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1719 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Idina Menzel and host Jimmy Fallon sing together on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1719 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Miles Teller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1719 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Miles Teller and host Jimmy Fallon play Drinko on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1719 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Idina Menzel during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

