Arctic Monkeys Deliver Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

As anticipation builds for their new album, Arctic Monkeys take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The beloved band delivers a performance on Thursday’s edition of NBC’s flagship late-night talk show. The performance closes an episode that also features Robert DeNiro and Chloe Fineman.

The episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; the Arctic Monkeys performance should start at around 12:25AM.

One will not have to wait until then to get a visual sense of what to expect on the broadcast, however. First-look photos follow: