Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Sushi Restaurant” Top 15

“Glimpse Of Us,” “Numb,” and “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” rise at pop radio.

Joji - Glimpse Of Us YouTube audio cover (88rising)

Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb,” and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The former two songs enter the Top 10, while the latter officially moves into the Top 15.

Played 8,413 times during the September 18-24 tracking period (+283), “Glimpse Of Us” rises two spots to #9.

Up two places in its own right, “Numb” earns #10 with 7,939 spins (-7).

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #14. The “Harry’s House” single received 6,840 plays during the tracking period (+921).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

