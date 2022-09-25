Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Sushi Restaurant” Top 15

Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb,” and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The former two songs enter the Top 10, while the latter officially moves into the Top 15.

Played 8,413 times during the September 18-24 tracking period (+283), “Glimpse Of Us” rises two spots to #9.

Up two places in its own right, “Numb” earns #10 with 7,939 spins (-7).

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #14. The “Harry’s House” single received 6,840 plays during the tracking period (+921).