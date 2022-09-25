Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Sia, Stephen Sanchez Top 25, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, Rosa Linn, Lil Nas X Top 30

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” continues its climb at pop radio, earning a Top 20 ranking as this week’s Mediabase chart.
Played 4,619 times during the September 18-24 tracking period (+418), “Victoria’s Secret” rises one spot to #20.
— Other movers on this week’s chart include Sia’s “Unstoppable” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” which move into the Top 25. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” and Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” meanwhile earn Top 30 rankings.
Up two places, “Unstoppable” takes #24 with 3,276 spins (+438).
A two-place gain concurrently brings “Until I Found You” to #25; the song posted a tracking period play count of 3,217 (+514).
Credited with 3,143 spins (+1,563), “I’m Good” ascends six spots to #26.
“SNAP,” which received 1,843 spins (+249), climbs two places to #29.
Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “STAR WALKIN'” takes #30 with 1,838.
