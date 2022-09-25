Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 5

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s chart, earns #1 thanks to its ~17,571 tracking period spins (+572). The count tops last week’s mark by .

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” falls from #1 to #2 this week. The multi-week chart-topper garnered ~16,884 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period (-553).

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3 this week, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ticks up one rung to #4.

Doja Cat occupies a second Top 5 position this week, as her own “Vegas” rises one spot to #5.