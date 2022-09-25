in Music News

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 5

“I Like You” takes over the top spot at pop.

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You video screenshot | Republic

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s chart, earns #1 thanks to its ~17,571 tracking period spins (+572). The count tops last week’s mark by .

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” falls from #1 to #2 this week. The multi-week chart-topper garnered ~16,884 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period (-553).

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3 this week, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ticks up one rung to #4.

Doja Cat occupies a second Top 5 position this week, as her own “Vegas” rises one spot to #5.

doja catI like youpost malone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I already make an additional $43K now or more every month from home by performing genuinely simple and honest work online. My actual domestic profits last month were $35K, which is often not inheritable. Join this pastime right away (mad-31) to start increasing your online revenues by learning how to use the device that may be provided.

    Website—————>>> https://smartpay21.pages.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Armin Van Buuren & Maia Wright’s “One More Time” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles’ “Sushi Restaurant” Top 15