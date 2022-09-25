A three-spot gain brings Armin Van Buuren’s “One More Time (featuring Maia Wright)” to #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart.
“One More Time” received ~522 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week spin increase of 102.
The recipient of ~461 spins (-7), Alok, Ella Eyre & Kenny Dope’s “Deep Down (featuring Never Dull)” holds at #2.
Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” rises two places to #3, as Tiesto & Charli XCX’s “Hot In It” dips one place to #4.
Up two spots, Meduza & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhe & FAST BOY)” earns #5.
Comments
I already make an additional $43K now or more every month from home by performing genuinely simple and honest work online. My actual domestic profits last month were $35K, which is often not inheritable. Join this pastime right away (mad-32) to start increasing your online revenues by learning how to use the device that may be provided.
Website—————>>> https://smartpay21.pages.dev
One Ping
Pingback:Armin Van Buuren & Maia Wright’s “One More Time” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio – KDRM Radio
Loading…