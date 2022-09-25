in Music News

Armin Van Buuren & Maia Wright’s “One More Time” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“One More Time” hits the #1 position on this week’s dance chart.

Maia Wright - One More Time video screenshot | Armada Music

A three-spot gain brings Armin Van Buuren’s “One More Time (featuring Maia Wright)” to #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“One More Time” received ~522 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week spin increase of 102.

The recipient of ~461 spins (-7), Alok, Ella Eyre & Kenny Dope’s “Deep Down (featuring Never Dull)” holds at #2.

Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” rises two places to #3, as Tiesto & Charli XCX’s “Hot In It” dips one place to #4.

Up two spots, Meduza & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhe & FAST BOY)” earns #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

