Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,504 times during the September 18-24 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” jumps two places to the top spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 701.
Credited with ~5,302 spins (+746), Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” enjoys a two-place rise to #2.
Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” drops two places to #3, as Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” declines two levels to #4.
Up three places, DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” earns 5.
Comments
