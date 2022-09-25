in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Nicki Minaj’s hit single earns #1 on the latest rhythmic chart.

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl | Video screenshot | Republic

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,504 times during the September 18-24 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” jumps two places to the top spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 701.

Credited with ~5,302 spins (+746), Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” enjoys a two-place rise to #2.

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” drops two places to #3, as Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” declines two levels to #4.

Up three places, DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” earns 5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

