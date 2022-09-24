BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “Pink Venom” #2

After four weeks at #1, BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” cedes its throne atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new leader? Another BLACKPINK song.

Indeed, the group’s new “Shut Down” video earns #1 on this week’s chart. The video received 109 million views during the September 16-22 tracking period.

Credited with 30.3 million views, “Born Pink” takes #2 on the latest listing. BLACKPINK also holds the #3 spot, as the dance performance video for “Shut Down” lands there with 28.5 million.

— “Shut Down” also debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for activity across all eligible uploads. “Pink Venom” takes #2 after its four-week reign at #1.

BLACKPINK has a third song in the Top 10, as “Born Pink” album track “Typa Girl” earns #9.

— With all the activity, BLACKPINK unsurprisingly returns to #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.