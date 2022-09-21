in TV News

Olivia Wilde Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

Wilde appears in support of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After many months of anticipation, buzz, and discussion, “Don’t Worry Darling” finally debuts this Friday.

In support of the release, star and director Olivia Wilde appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Wilde appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode of the CBS talk show. The broadcast also features a chat with Dmytro Kuleba.

Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Late Show” was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. CBS supported the airing by sharing a collection of first-look photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dmytro Kuleba during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

