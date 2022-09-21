Olivia Wilde Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
After many months of anticipation, buzz, and discussion, “Don’t Worry Darling” finally debuts this Friday.
In support of the release, star and director Olivia Wilde appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Wilde appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode of the CBS talk show. The broadcast also features a chat with Dmytro Kuleba.
Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Late Show” was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. CBS supported the airing by sharing a collection of first-look photos from the taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Olivia Wilde during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Dmytro Kuleba during Wednesday’s September 21, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs olivia wilde stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
2 Pings & Trackbacks
Pingback:Olivia Wilde Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look) – KDRM Radio
Pingback:BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Shut Down” ... - HeadlinePlanet.com - Tech Me Now
Loading…