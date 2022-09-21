in TV News

Eli Manning, Bugha, More Guests Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features numerous guests.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1714 -- Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Bugha and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Epitomizing the notion of a loaded lineup, Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a whopping five celebrity guests.

Eli Manning appears as the lead guest, joining host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. Other in-studio guests include Chef José Andrés, Ana Fabrega, and Michael Rowland. Rowland delivers stand-up as part of his appearance.

Wednesday’s episode also features a produced segment, with Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf joining Fallon for a “Giant Pong” game in partnership with Samsung.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: Comedian Michael Rowland performs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Former football player Eli Manning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Former football player Eli Manning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Former football player Eli Manning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and YouTuber Bugha during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Bugha and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Bugha and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Bugha and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Ana Fabrega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1714 — Pictured: (l-r) Chef José Andrés during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

