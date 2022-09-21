Eli Manning, Bugha, More Guests Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1714 -- Pictured: (l-r) YouTuber Bugha and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Giant Pong” Samsung Integration on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Epitomizing the notion of a loaded lineup, Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a whopping five celebrity guests.
Eli Manning appears as the lead guest, joining host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. Other in-studio guests include Chef José Andrés, Ana Fabrega, and Michael Rowland. Rowland delivers stand-up as part of his appearance.
Wednesday’s episode also features a produced segment, with Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf joining Fallon for a “Giant Pong” game in partnership with Samsung.
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
