Nina Nesbitt Performs On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with guests Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel, and Nina Nesbitt. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Two-and-a-half weeks removed from the release of her album “Älskar,” Nina Nesbitt pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The acclaimed singer-songwriter delivers a performance on Tuesday night’s edition of the late-night talk show.
Nesbitt’s performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel.
Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will have the same start time in the west. The Nina Nesbitt performance should start at around 1:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
