Nina Nesbitt Performs On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Two-and-a-half weeks removed from the release of her album “Älskar,” Nina Nesbitt pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The acclaimed singer-songwriter delivers a performance on Tuesday night’s edition of the late-night talk show.

Nesbitt’s performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Judy Greer and Josh Duhamel.

Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will have the same start time in the west. The Nina Nesbitt performance should start at around 1:25AM.

First-look photos follow: