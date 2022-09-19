Margot Robbie Chats, Plays “Blow Your Mind” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1712 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 19, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” plays host to a visit from Margot Robbie.
Appearing ahead of the release of “Amsterdam,” the actress joins host Jimmy Fallon as the lead interview guest. In addition to the chat, she and Fallon participate in a “Blow Your Mind” segment.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a chat with Bobby Moynihan. Later, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie and host Jimmy Fallon play “Blow Your Mind” on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie and host Jimmy Fallon play “Blow Your Mind” on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bobby Moynihan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1712 — Pictured: Musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performs on Monday, September 19, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon Margot Robbie nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Margot Robbie Chats, Plays “Blow Your Mind” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…