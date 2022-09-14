Little Big Town Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1709 -- Pictured: Musical guest Little Big Town performs on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Little Big Town will be releasing new album “Mr. Sun” this Friday, September 16.
In support of the release, the immensely successful and popular country group delivers a late-night television performance.
Little Big Town plays Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” concluding an episode that also features Viola Davis, Karamo Brown, and Jann Wenner.
The episode was filmed earlier in the day and will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Little Big Town performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1709 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Viola Davis during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1709 — Pictured: (l-r) Television host Karamo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1709 — Pictured: (l-r) Magazine magnate Jann Wenner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
