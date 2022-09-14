Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert Reconnect On Wednesday’s “Late Show” Episode (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Steve Carell during Wednesday’s September 14, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Friends and past collaborators Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert reconnect on Wednesday’s edition of the latter’s “Late Show.”
Appearing as the episode’s lone interview guest, Carell participates in an interview. Befitting their shared improv background, the two also appear in a comedy sketch.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Show” also features a performance by Phoenix.
The episode will begin airing on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. Those “first look” photos follow:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Steve Carell during Wednesday's September 14, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Phoenix during Wednesday's September 14, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
