Louis Tomlinson Chats, Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The episode also features Adrien Brody.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with guests Louis Tomlinson and Adrien Brody. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fresh off the release of his new single “Bigger Than Me,” Louis Tomlinson pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The popular artist first joins fellow guest Adrien Brody for the nightly discussion with James Corden. Later, he takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode hit the airwaves at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will commence at the same time in the west. The Louis Tomlinson performance should kick off at around 1:25AM.

Official photos from the CBS talk show’s taping follow.

