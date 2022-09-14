Louis Tomlinson Chats, Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with guests Louis Tomlinson and Adrien Brody. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Fresh off the release of his new single “Bigger Than Me,” Louis Tomlinson pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The popular artist first joins fellow guest Adrien Brody for the nightly discussion with James Corden. Later, he takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode hit the airwaves at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will commence at the same time in the west. The Louis Tomlinson performance should kick off at around 1:25AM.
Official photos from the CBS talk show’s taping follow.
adrien brodycbsjames cordenlouis tomlinsonthe late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…