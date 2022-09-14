in TV News

Ellie Goulding Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Goulding performs “Easy Lover” on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ellie Goulding performs on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Ellie Goulding takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Appearing in the show’s final segment, Goulding delivers a performance of her current radio single “Easy Lover.”

The performance closes an episode of “The Tonight Show” that also features Serena Williams and Justin Long. Both appear for interviews; the two also join Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Fallon for a game of “Catchphrase.”

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Ellie Goulding performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1708 — Pictured: (l-r) Tennis player Serena Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1708 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Justin Long during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1708 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with musical guest Ellie Goulding after her performance on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

