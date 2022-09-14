Ellie Goulding Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ellie Goulding performs on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ellie Goulding takes the stage on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Appearing in the show’s final segment, Goulding delivers a performance of her current radio single “Easy Lover.”
The performance closes an episode of “The Tonight Show” that also features Serena Williams and Justin Long. Both appear for interviews; the two also join Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Fallon for a game of “Catchphrase.”
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Ellie Goulding performance should start at around 12:25AM.
