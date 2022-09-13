Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary radio, Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” earns the most added honor at pop.

The new single won support from 55 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, ensuring it will receive an early opportunity to connect with listeners.

JVKE’s buzzy “golden hour” takes second place on the Mediabase add board, courtesy of its 38 pop-format pickups.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” takes third place with 32 adds, while a count of 18 slots Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me” in fourth.

Each picked up by 13 stations, DICI’s “Beautiful Collision,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Sia’s “Unstoppable,” and Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser)” tie for fifth.

With 12 adds each, Johnnie Mikel’s “I Hope It Hurts” and Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” tie for ninth.