“Yellowjackets” Star Sammi Hanratty Appears On Emmy Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Sammi Hanratty arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Showtime’s suspenseful drama “Yellowjackets” was one of the year’s standout TV series, fittingly earning multiple nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Hours prior to Monday’s ceremony, a member of the Emmy-nominated series’ cast made her presence felt on the red (well, yellow) carpet.
Sammi Hanratty, that actress, rocked a green dress on the show’s arrival circuit.
“Yellowjackets” remains in contention for several awards at tonight’s show, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series trophy.
Kenan Thompson is hosting the broadcast, which will air on NBC. Photos from Hanratty’s red carpet arrival follow.
