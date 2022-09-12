Emmy Nominees Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever Spotted On Red Carpet Ahead Of Monday’s Show

Elle Fanning and Kaitlyn Dever will both be vying for awards at Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy ceremony.

Fanning’s work in “The Great” earned her a look in the Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category. Dever’s performance in “Dopeisck” may in her an award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Prior to the official ceremony, the two women looked characteristically great on the official red (well, yellow) carpet.

NBC is broadcasting tonight’s ceremony, which will feature Kenan Thompson as host. Official red carpet photos follow.