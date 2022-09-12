in TV News

Emmy Nominees Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever Spotted On Red Carpet Ahead Of Monday’s Show

The actresses are up for awards Monday night.

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Elle Fanning arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Elle Fanning and Kaitlyn Dever will both be vying for awards at Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy ceremony.

Fanning’s work in “The Great” earned her a look in the Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category. Dever’s performance in “Dopeisck” may in her an award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Prior to the official ceremony, the two women looked characteristically great on the official red (well, yellow) carpet.

NBC is broadcasting tonight’s ceremony, which will feature Kenan Thompson as host. Official red carpet photos follow.

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Kaitlyn Dever arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Elle Fanning arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

