Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Spends 13th Week As #1 Song In America, “Late Night Talking” Joins Top 3

Harry Styles enjoys a mammoth chart week, as his smash “As It Was” retains its spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 while follow-up single “Late Night Talking” reaches a new high.

Still a strong streaming, radio, and sales performer, “As It Was” enjoys a thirteenth week as the #1 song in America.

The aforementioned “Late Night Talking” concurrently enjoys a nine-place jump to #3. The position represents a new peak, surpassing the song’s previous #4 high.

The two Harry Styles songs bookend Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” which holds at #2.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” also reaches a new high, ascending one spot to #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” rises two spots to a new high of #6, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” makes its first appearance in the region with a six-place rise to #8, and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” returns to the territory with a three-place climb to #10.