“Truth About You” Reaches #1 At Country Radio As Mitchell Tenpenny Breaks Modern-Era Record

Three weeks ago, Mitchell Tenpenny hit #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart as part of the Chris Young collaboration “At The End Of A Bar.”

This week, he returns to the pinnacle with his own “Truth About You.” The song, which rises three places from last week’s position, seizes the throne from Justin Moore’s “With A Woman You Love.”

In returning to #1 so quickly, Tenpenny breaks the modern-era record for shortest time between two separate chart-toppers.

“It takes a huge team and support to bring a song to #1,” says Tenpenny. “I’m so thankful to everyone, including the fans, who believed this song was special and helped bring it to the top of the charts. And to have this #1 just three weeks after being part of my last one is unbelievable. Thank you country radio. You’ll never know how much this means to me. I’m just overwhelmed with thankfulness.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Truth About You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 4-10 tracking period.

Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” holds at #2, while Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” keeps tabs on #3. Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rises two spots to #4, and the aforementioned “With A Woman You Love” settles for #5.