in TV News

Margot Robbie Scheduled For Interview On September 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Margot Robbie will be the episode’s lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1202 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margot Robbie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 4, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

On the night NBC’s primetime series “The Voice” and “Quantum Leap” begin their seasons, a high-profile celebrity will appear on the network’s leading late-night talk show.

NBC confirms that Margot Robbie will appear on the September 19 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Robbie will be the lead guest on an episode that also features Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, September 12: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer, Burna Boy and musical guest Burna Boy. Show #1707

Tuesday, September 13: Guests include Serena Williams, Justin Long and musical guest Ellie Goulding. Show #1708

Wednesday, September 14: Guests include Viola Davis, Karamo, Jann Wenner and musical guest Little Big Town. Show #1709

Thursday, September 15: Guests include Fred Armisen, Letitia Wright and David Blaine. Show #1710

Friday, September 16: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1711

Monday, September 19: Guests include Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #1712

jimmy fallonMargot Robbienbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I really made $31,030 over the course of five weeks while working part-time from my apartment. As soon as I lost my last remaining business, I started to feel tired. I’m able to do a lot at once from home thanks to the excellent online job I found (amr-52). Anyone may land this fantastic profession and increase their online income. accessing this

    article—————>> https://smartpay21.pages.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Truth About You” Reaches #1 At Country Radio As Mitchell Tenpenny Breaks Modern-Era Record