Margot Robbie Scheduled For Interview On September 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the night NBC’s primetime series “The Voice” and “Quantum Leap” begin their seasons, a high-profile celebrity will appear on the network’s leading late-night talk show.
NBC confirms that Margot Robbie will appear on the September 19 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Robbie will be the lead guest on an episode that also features Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Monday, September 12: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer, Burna Boy and musical guest Burna Boy. Show #1707
Tuesday, September 13: Guests include Serena Williams, Justin Long and musical guest Ellie Goulding. Show #1708
Wednesday, September 14: Guests include Viola Davis, Karamo, Jann Wenner and musical guest Little Big Town. Show #1709
Thursday, September 15: Guests include Fred Armisen, Letitia Wright and David Blaine. Show #1710
Friday, September 16: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1711
Monday, September 19: Guests include Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #1712
