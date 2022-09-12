Burna Boy Appears For Interview, Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Burna Boy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Grammy-winning music sensation Burna Boy appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, he takes the stage to deliver the show-closing musical performance.
Airing after the Emmy Awards and late local news coverage, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Drew Barrymore and Mo Amer. Both appear for interviews; Barrymore also takes part in a “Focus Up” segment.
Ahead of Monday night’s broadcast, NBC shared photos from the official taping. Those follow:
