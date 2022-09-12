in TV News

Burna Boy Appears For Interview, Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The Nigerian artist appears on Monday’s “Tonight Show” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Burna Boy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Grammy-winning music sensation Burna Boy appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, he takes the stage to deliver the show-closing musical performance.

Airing after the Emmy Awards and late local news coverage, Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Drew Barrymore and Mo Amer. Both appear for interviews; Barrymore also takes part in a “Focus Up” segment.

Ahead of Monday night’s broadcast, NBC shared photos from the official taping. Those follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: (l-r) Talk show host Drew Barrymore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: (l-r) Talk show host Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon play “Focus Up” on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Mo Amer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)


THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: Musical guest Burna Boy performs on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: Musical guest Burna Boy performs on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: Musical guest Burna Boy performs on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: Musical guest Burna Boy performs on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1707 — Pictured: Musical guest Burna Boy performs on Monday, September 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

