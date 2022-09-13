in TV News

“Euphoria” Star Zendaya, “Squid Game” Star Hoyeon Pose For Pictures Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

The immensely popular actresses seemed to be enjoying the 2022 Emmy Awards.

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Zendaya and Hoyeon during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)

“Euphoria” star Zendaya and “Squid Game” breakout Jung HoYeon were both nominees at Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The former won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama category, earning victory for a second time in as many seasons of her acclaimed HBO series.

During the event, both women had the chance to connect — and take pictures together. The pictures reflect two women who were enjoying a ceremony at which they got to interact with some of entertainment’s biggest names and celebrate the success of their series.

NBC, the event broadcaster, shared a pair of photos from the Zendaya-Hoyeon meeting. Those follow:

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Zendaya and Hoyeon during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Zendaya and Hoyeon during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)

emmyseuphoriahoyeonjung hoyeonnbcsquid gamezendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Burna Boy Appears For Interview, Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)