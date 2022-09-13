“Euphoria” Star Zendaya, “Squid Game” Star Hoyeon Pose For Pictures Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

“Euphoria” star Zendaya and “Squid Game” breakout Jung HoYeon were both nominees at Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The former won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama category, earning victory for a second time in as many seasons of her acclaimed HBO series.

During the event, both women had the chance to connect — and take pictures together. The pictures reflect two women who were enjoying a ceremony at which they got to interact with some of entertainment’s biggest names and celebrate the success of their series.

NBC, the event broadcaster, shared a pair of photos from the Zendaya-Hoyeon meeting. Those follow: