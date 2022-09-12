in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Emmys With “Euphoria” Co-Star Zendaya, “White Lotus” Co-Star Alexandra Daddario (Special Look)

Sydney Sweeney is a two-time nominee at the ceremony.

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)

Sydney Sweeney’s buzzy, critically acclaimed work in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” earned her a pair of Emmy nominations at the 2022 ceremony.

During Monday’s event, Sweeney posted for photos with co-stars of both programs.

She joined fellow “Euphoria” star Zendaya for a shot at the table, while taking a standing photo with “White Lotus” co-star Alexandra Daddario.

Zendaya and Daddario are also nominees at this year’s show.

The ongoing 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing on NBC, with “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson appearing as host.

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Chris Polk/NBC)
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

