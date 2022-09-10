Zoe Gara Shows Off Figure, Looks Beautiful In New Bikini Pictures, Approaches 750K Instagram Followers

Zoe Gara has steadily gained prominence on Instagram, and a quick glance at her feed would provide all the explanation necessary. The model-influencer is beautiful, has a great figure, and has a proclivity for taking pictures in fun and/or aesthetically arresting locations.

This weekend, she added to her stellar feed with a five-post gallery (including two mirror selfies). Each shot finds Zoe wearing a striking bikini from Bain de Minuit Swim, while looking characteristically amazing.

Set poolside in Ibiza, the gallery quickly surpassed the 5K like mark — and should contribute to Zoe’s growing popularity on social platforms. As of press time, her Instagram following is approaching 750K.

The new photos follow. Some other recent shots from the social influencer are also below.