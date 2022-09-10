in Hot On Social

Zoe Gara Shows Off Figure, Looks Beautiful In New Bikini Pictures, Approaches 750K Instagram Followers

Zoe Gara delivers another stellar Instagram post.

Zoe Gara looks amazing in new Instagram bikini pictures | Via @zoegara

Zoe Gara has steadily gained prominence on Instagram, and a quick glance at her feed would provide all the explanation necessary. The model-influencer is beautiful, has a great figure, and has a proclivity for taking pictures in fun and/or aesthetically arresting locations.

This weekend, she added to her stellar feed with a five-post gallery (including two mirror selfies). Each shot finds Zoe wearing a striking bikini from Bain de Minuit Swim, while looking characteristically amazing.

Set poolside in Ibiza, the gallery quickly surpassed the 5K like mark — and should contribute to Zoe’s growing popularity on social platforms. As of press time, her Instagram following is approaching 750K.

The new photos follow. Some other recent shots from the social influencer are also below.

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

