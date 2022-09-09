in TV News

Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith, Lea Michele Confirmed For September 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms three guests for next Friday’s “Fallon.”

Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO

After taking Fridays off during the summer, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has returned to a full-week schedule.

NBC just revealed the lineup for the Friday, September 16 “Tonight Show” episode.

According to the network, Cameron Diaz and Matt Smith will appear as interview guests. The episode will also feature a musical performance, courtesy of Lea Michele.

A complete breakdown of upcoming listings follows:

Friday, September 9: Guests include John Legend, Danielle Brooks and musical guest John Legend. Show #1706

Monday, September 12: Guests include Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer, Burna Boy and musical guest Burna Boy. Show #1707

Tuesday, September 13: Guests include Serena Williams, Justin Long and musical guest Ellie Goulding. Show #1708

Wednesday, September 14: Guests include Viola Davis, Karamo, Jann Wenner and musical guest Little Big Town. Show #1709

Thursday, September 15: Guests include Fred Armisen, Letitia Wright and David Blaine. Show #1710

Friday, September 16: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Lea Michele. Show #1711

