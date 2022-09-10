Dove Cameron Listed For September 13 TODAY Show Episode

Multi-faceted entertainer Dove Cameron will soon make an appearance on NBC’s popular TODAY Show.

According to the network, Dove will appear on the Tuesday, September 13 edition of the program. Her appearance is slated for the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” portion, airing between 10-11AM ET.

Other guests advertised for that window include Zanna Roberts Rassi (for an Emmy Awards recap), Jo Koy, and Dr. Becky Kennedy. Guests set for earlier that morning include Dick Ebersol, Jessica Cruel, Dylan Dreyer, Letitia Wright, and Tamara Lawrence.

A complete look at upcoming listings, courtesy of NBC, follows. As a reminder, all listings for NBC’s TODAY Show — and any other talk program, for that matter — are subject to change.

Monday, September 12

(7-9 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Guest: Kourtney Kardashian Barker on New Business Venture and Hulu Series. John Legend on New Music. Inside The Game: Craig Melvin Joins the Bills With an Inside Look at How You Take an NFL Team on the Road.

(9-10 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Consumer Confidential: What to Do When You Run Out of Digital Storage. Motivational Monday: Prostate Cancer Month/Runner Finished His 600th Marathon After Diagnosis. Catching Up with Deidre Hall. This is TODAY with Arianna Davis.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: Kourtney Kardashian Barker. Blake Shelton on The Voice. Back to School Surprise. TODAY’s Talk: The Hoda & Jemmy Awards. Chioma Nnadi on NY Fashion Week: Runway Trends You Can Wear.

Tuesday, September 13

(7-9 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Emmy Winners Recap with Zanna Roberts Rassi. Dick Ebersol on From Saturday Night to Sunday Night. TODAY Beauty: Allure’s 2022 Best of Beauty with Jessica Cruel. TODAY Table: Delicious Dining on a Dime.

(9-10 a.m.) TODAY’s Checklist: Summer to Fall Skin Checkups with Dr. Angela Lamb. Dylan Dreyer on Misty The Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance on Silent Twins. TODAY’s Top Rated Products That Save Time and Money for Sustainability with Elliot Weiler. TODAY Table: Delicious Dining on a Dime with Kevin Curry.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: Dove Cameron. Zanna Roberts Rassi Emmy Recap. Dr. Becky Kennedy on The Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be. Jo Koy on Netflix Comedy Special.

Wednesday, September 14

(7-9 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Schools Locking Up Kids Cell Phones. The Voice Coaches on the New Season. Back to School TODAY: Teachers in Nashville Say We Have to Teach in a Whole New Way. David Milch on Life’s Work.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: Popularity of Med Spas. Dr. Ellen Ochoa on Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists. Start TODAY: Stretching with Runner’s World’s PJ Thompson. TODAY Food with Sam Sifton. Ellie Goulding Performance.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: Nicole Richie on NYFW and Making The Cut. TODAY’s Talk: The Scoop with Justin Sylvester. Mina Starsiak on Good Bones.

Thursday, September 15

(7-9 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Matt Smith on House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Steals and Deals with Jill Martin. TODAY Food Loves Football: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers with Roze Traore.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: Renting and Buying in a Difficult Market with Stefani Berkin. Food for Thought: 626 Night Market. Generation Next: Earth Rides with Raven Hernandez. Catching Up with Zazie Beetz. Shop All Day: Home Refreshers with Chassie Post.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Yuck or Yum. TODAY Food: Ingrid Hoffmann Hispanic Heritage Month Cooking Demo. Fashion Influence Sai Kumar. Dylan Dreyer on Misty The Cloud: Friends Through Rain Or Shine.

Friday, September 16

(7-9 a.m.) Remembering Queen Elizabeth. Citi Concert Series: Little Big Town.

(9-10 a.m.) Keith Morrison on Dateline Season 31 Premiere. The Upside: Mom Kellye Arning Spreads Joy Through Dance. First Look: The U.S. and The Holocaust with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Citi Concert Series: Little Big Town.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: LeAnn Rimes. TODAY’s Talk: Relationship Dilemmas with Tyler Cameron. Jessica Cruel on Allure’s Best of Beauty. Omarion on Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy.