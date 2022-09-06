Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Named Song Of Summer, Scores 12th Week At #1 On Billboard Hot 100

As the year’s longest-reigning Billboard Hot 100 leader. and an undeniable force on the sales, streaming, and radio fronts, it should come as no surprise that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was named Billboard’s Song of Summer for 2022.

The Styles tune officially received the honor Tuesday, shortly after Billboard revealed that “As It Was” had secured a twelfth consecutive week atop the aforementioned Billboard Hot 100.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rises one spot to a new high of #2 on this week’s Hot 100, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” slides a spot to #3.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” holds at #4, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” rises to a new high of #5.

The week’s top debut comes from Elton John & Britney Spears, whose “Hold Me Closer” arrives at #6.