BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Achieves 2nd Week As #1 Song In The World

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” remained a force in its second week of tracking, retaining its standing as the biggest hit in the world.

Indeed, the first taste of the group’s “Born Pink” album holds at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” the newly minted Billboard Song of Summer in the US, ranks as the runner-up on this week’s Global 200. Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” claims #3.

Bizarrap & Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” takes #2 on the Excluding US chart, while “As It Was” occupies #3.

The BLACKPINK song’s big second week included another mammoth YouTube performance, another strong showing on Spotify, and a high-profile Video Music Awards performance.