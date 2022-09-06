in Hot On Social

Bebe Rexha Wears Swimsuit, Shows Off Amazing Curves In New Paddle Board Instagram Picture

The picture appeared in Rexha’s story on Tuesday.

Bebe Rexha on a paddle board - September 6, 2022 Instagram Story via @beberexha

Providing another reminder that great content does not always make the main feed, Bebe Rexha shared a killer new picture on her Instagram story Tuesday.

The picture finds Rexha lying out on a paddle board, while rocking a one-piece swimsuit. The picture offers a look at Rexha’s curves, including her famously fantastic butt.

Whether the picture ends up appearing in a future feed post remains to be seen, but it is sure to make waves (no pun intended) even as a story post.

Per the 24-hour restriction, the photo will be available on Rexha’s story through early Wednesday afternoon.

On the subject of visually resonant Bebe Rexha content, the artist also teased a look at her form-fitting outfit for the “I’m Good” music video.

bebe rexha

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I currently earn at least an additional $35,000 per month by working from home performing online painting jobs in an honest and moral way. To take part in alt-13 his challenge and learn how to enhance your online income with appropriate instruction on a certain topic, sign up for right immediately.

    website———>>> https://cashprofit99.netlify.app/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Burna Boy Confirmed For September 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ellie Goulding Performing On 9/13

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Named Song Of Summer, Scores 12th Week At #1 On Billboard Hot 100