Bebe Rexha Wears Swimsuit, Shows Off Amazing Curves In New Paddle Board Instagram Picture

Providing another reminder that great content does not always make the main feed, Bebe Rexha shared a killer new picture on her Instagram story Tuesday.

The picture finds Rexha lying out on a paddle board, while rocking a one-piece swimsuit. The picture offers a look at Rexha’s curves, including her famously fantastic butt.

Whether the picture ends up appearing in a future feed post remains to be seen, but it is sure to make waves (no pun intended) even as a story post.

Per the 24-hour restriction, the photo will be available on Rexha’s story through early Wednesday afternoon.

On the subject of visually resonant Bebe Rexha content, the artist also teased a look at her form-fitting outfit for the “I’m Good” music video.