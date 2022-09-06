in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The new collaboration tops this week’s pop radio add board.

I'm Good cover art | Courtesy of Warner Records

On the heels of online buzz, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” finally received a release late last month.

This week, the song earns the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“I’m Good” won support from 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, support that should fuel its continued climb up the airplay chart.

Collaborations are a theme atop the add board, with Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” taking second place with 24 pickups and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” earning third with 19.

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” follows in fourth place with 17 adds, and an add count of 16 positions Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Rosalia’s “DESPECHA” (12 adds, 6th-most), Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser)” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

bebe rexhabritney spearsdavid guettadj khaledDrakeelton johnharry stylesI'm good (blue)lil babylouis tomlinsonmacklemorenicki minajremarosaliaSelena Gomezthe weekndwindser

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’m very happy that bigger tha me by Louis is there I think I should upload more but it’s a beautiful song I’ve been listening to it and it’s very beautiful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles Added By Z100 New York

Ella Rose Rocks Red Lingerie, Looks Incredible In New Bedroom Selfies On Instagram