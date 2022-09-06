David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

On the heels of online buzz, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” finally received a release late last month.

This week, the song earns the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“I’m Good” won support from 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, support that should fuel its continued climb up the airplay chart.

Collaborations are a theme atop the add board, with Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” taking second place with 24 pickups and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” earning third with 19.

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” follows in fourth place with 17 adds, and an add count of 16 positions Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Rosalia’s “DESPECHA” (12 adds, 6th-most), Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser)” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).