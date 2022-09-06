in Hot On Social

Ella Rose Rocks Red Lingerie, Looks Incredible In New Bedroom Selfies On Instagram

The rising TikTok/Instagram star looks great in the new selfies.

Ella Rose wears red Lounge Underwear in new Instagram series | Via @ellaroseee__

In several of her standout Instagram posts, model-influencer Ella Rose takes selfies while rocking lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

Tuesday, she added a new post to that collection.

A four-post collection of mirror selfies, the gallery features Ella Rose in a stunning red set from Lounge. Ella looks strikingly beautiful in each shot, a claim supported by the nearly 9K likes and dozens of positive comments the post had received at press time.

The breathtaking UK-based model presently boasts 164K and 235K followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. With content like this, her reach and engagement levels should only grow in the foreseeable future.

The new lingerie selfies follow, as do other standout posts (including some of her past bedroom mirror selfies).

