Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles Added By Z100 New York

A collaboration between three big-name acts and singles from two former bandmates have won the support of New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.
Reporting to the September 6 Mediabase pop radio add board, Z100 confirms adding Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY,” Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me,” and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” to its official playlist.
“DON’T YOU WORRY” and “Sushi” have already reached the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Bigger Than Me” is currently launching at pop radio; it earned a Top 5 placement on this week’s add board.
Headline Planet will share its complete add recap shortly.
Comments
Loading…