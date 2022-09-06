in Music News

Songs By Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles Added By Z100 New York

Z100 picks up three new songs on the heels of Labor Day.

Shakira - Don't You Worry video screen | BEP/Epic

A collaboration between three big-name acts and singles from two former bandmates have won the support of New York’s #1 Hit Music Station.

Reporting to the September 6 Mediabase pop radio add board, Z100 confirms adding Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY,” Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me,” and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” to its official playlist.

“DON’T YOU WORRY” and “Sushi” have already reached the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Bigger Than Me” is currently launching at pop radio; it earned a Top 5 placement on this week’s add board.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap shortly.

bigger than meblack eyed peasdavid guettadon't you worryharry styleslouis tomlinsonmusic for a sushi restaurantshakira

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Achieves 2nd Week As #1 Song In The World

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio