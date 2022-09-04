The Killers’ “Boy” Officially Rises To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Less than a month after its release, The Killers’ “boy” already holds the #1 spot at alternative radio.

Indeed, the hit single rises two spots to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart. The track seizes the throne from Giovannie & The Hired Guns’ “Ramon Ayala.”

“boy” received ~2,265 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 25.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” holds at #2, with “Ramon Ayala” dropping to #3 this week. Vance Joy’s “Clarity” rises one place to #4, and Maneskin’s “SUPERMODEL” drops a spot to #5.