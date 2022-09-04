Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Scores 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” retains its status as the top song at hot adult contemporary.

Played ~6,495 times during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, “Sunroof” secures a third consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 122.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds at #2, and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” stays in the #3 spot.

Fellow Harry Styles single “Late Night Talking” jumps three spots to #4, while Sia’s “Unstoppable” ascends one level to #5.