Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk’s “Hot Ish” Earns #1 On Rhythmic, Urban Radio Charts

Cardi B’s “Hot Ish (featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk)” enjoys an impressive week at radio, rising to #1 on two separate Mediabase radio charts.

The collaboration ascends one spot to #1 on the rhythmic airplay listing, while climbing two places to the top of the urban chart.

— “Hot Ish” received ~5,695 rhythmic spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 174.

Up one place, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” takes #2 on the rhythmic chart. Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” falls two spots to #3.

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” jumps three places to #4, and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” holds at #5.

— The Cardi B tune meanwhile received ~6,557 urban spins, topping last week’s mark by 565.

Tems’ “Free Mind” drops a place to #2, as “Wait For U” slides one spot to #3. “In A Minute” holds at #4, and HitKidd & GloRilla’s “FNF (Let’s Go)” ticks up a spot to #5.