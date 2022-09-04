in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Officially Claims #1 At Pop Radio

Columbia again rules the chart’s Top 3, albeit with a different song at #1.

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking | Video screenshot | Republic

Making good on the mid-week projection, Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one spot from last week’s position, “Late Night Talking” earns #1 thanks to the ~18,154 spins it received during the August 28-September 3 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 544.

“Late Night Talking” follows “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “As It Was” in becoming Styles’ fourth career #1 at the pop format. The single seizes the throne from Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof,” which falls to #2 after three weeks on top. “As It Was” holds at #3 on the new listing.

With “Late Night Talking,” “Sunroof,” and “As It Was” at the top of the chart, Columbia Records again holds the chart’s Top 3 positions. The Columbia promotions team is enjoying such dominance for a second consecutive week — and for the eighth time since October 2020.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (#4, =) and Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” (#5, +1) complete this week’s Top 5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

