Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” continues its impressive radio run, reaching a new milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.
“Bad Habit” officially makes the chart’s Top 10, rising one spot to a new peak of #10.
“Bad Habit” received ~9,210 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,046.
The Steve Lacy song represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart; Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” reigns as the chart’s leader.
A breakthrough hit for Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit” is also charting well at the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio formats.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Reaches Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart – KDRM Radio
Loading…