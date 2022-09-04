Lili Reinhart Wears No Top, References Lana, Looks Beautiful In Stunning New Instagram Picture From Venice

Over the weekend, “Look Both Ways” and “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has been sharing social media content from Venice, Italy.

Sunday afternoon, she shared a picture that is unsurprisingly generating massive engagement.

With a caption that references Lana Del Rey (“It’s me, your little Venice Bitch”), the photo finds Reinhart standing, shirtless, on a balcony overlooking the Italian city. In addition to capturing an over-the-shoulder look at the famously beautiful actress, the picture offers a stunning view of the sun setting on Venice.

The picture had surpassed 1.5 million likes in about two hours, with many fans and fellow entertainers sharing their praise in the comment section.

Reinhart also shared other shots from the Venice balcony on her story, which means they will only be available until Monday.

The feed post appears below, as do some other recent standout Lili Reinhart posts.